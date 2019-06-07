6 Must-Try Restaurants in Five Points, Denver

Moving to Denver comes with a variety of vibrant neighborhoods to choose from including endless urban amenities and easy access to the great outdoors. But you can also add a neighborhood fit for foodies, with a wealth of restaurants, pubs, and bars. Take a look at Five Points, Denver and get to know one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city and everything it has to offer. Start your tour with some of our favorite bars and restaurants in Five Points, Denver.

1 . Work & Class

This popular restaurant serves up Latin and American flavored dishes that pride themselves on being all quality and no fuss. Choose from a varied selection of dishes like brandy and peppercorn beef pot roast, pork carnitas, pork and lamb meatballs. Pair your dish with a variety of drafts and cocktails like their beloved Cucumber Mint Lemonade. Thirsty residents can also stop by for happy hour from 4 pm to 5 pm and for discounted food and drinks from Tuesday through Friday. Keep Work & Class in Five Points Denver on your regular rotation and savor their changing menu with seasonal ingredients.

2 . Union Lodge No.1

Known for their unique cocktails, Union Lodge No. 1 pays tribute to classic American bars of the late 19th century. Five Points Denver locals come for the pre-prohibition vibe and classic drinks with a twist like Knickerbockers, Green Swizzle, Gin Swiz, and more. But here’s a pro-tip: Union Lodge No. 1 is the kind of place you come to hang out and soak up the ambiance. In other words, expect to sit awhile, masterpieces like craft cocktails can take time to perfect.

3 . Snooze an A.M. Eatery

Snooze, An A.M. Eatery packs in the crowds 7-days a week for their pancakes, eggs, and signature breakfast dishes. Some of the popular ones include their Benny duo with Chile Verde and Bella Bella Benedict with crispy hashbrowns. But the main draw at Snooze is the pancakes, with sugary toppings that are sure to jolt you out of a groggy slumber. Pancake varieties include Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes and Coca-Nana Pancakes to tantalize your taste buds. We give Snooze bonus points for their regular volunteer rotation around community gardens and food banks in Five Points Denver and beyond.

4 . Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox

A high-concept restaurant with a funky name, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox opened as an upscale gastropub with boudoir-style décor. Five Points Denver locals flock to the 1894 Victorian Airedale building for favorites like green child cornbread with goat cheese and fennel-honey butter and veggie dishes. Ophelia's also creates dishes that will satisfy any carnivore like porter-teriyaki duck wings with pickled apple slaw.

5 . Acorn

There’s no shortage of terrific ambiance at Five Points Denver restaurants, and Acorn is no exception. With an industrial design, Acorn offers a changing menu with favorites like shrimp and grits, duck confit, and Moroccan monkfish. But unlike many of its competitors, Acorn’s chefs typically specialize on a particular dish for the duration of the night. The highlighted dish is checked for presentation and approval before guests devour it. It’s no wonder Acorn gets mentioned in the same breath as renown Manhattan restaurants.

6 . Barcelona Wine Bar

Locals craving tapas head to Barcelona Wine Bar for plates with fine, seasonal ingredients sourced from local markets. Their unique specialties are inspired by the flavors of Spain and the Mediterranean. Rotating, seasonal dishes include crispy pork belly, chorizo with sweet and sour figs, venison carpaccio, spicy eggplant caponata and much more. Knowledgeable bartenders and servers can make recommendations on wines from around the world including Spain, Uruguay, Italy, and Germany. Just don’t skip the dessert.

The best part about restaurants in Five Points, Denver is you won’t run out of options anytime soon. So if you’ve always wanted to embrace your foodie sensibilities, the time is now. Head out for a meal or craft cocktails you won’t forget and enjoy the neighborhood while you’re at it.