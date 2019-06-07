8 Must-Try Restaurants East Colfax, Denver

Voodoo Doughnut via Instagram

As the longest commercial street in the U.S., East Colfax, often just referred to as Colfax Avenue, offers a wealth of restaurants, pubs, shopping, and independent boutiques. You’ll find these local spots drawing crowds seven days a week. If you’re new to the Denver area, mingle with the locals or gather your new neighbors for a night out. From doughnuts to old-fashioned cocktails, here are the best restaurants on Colfax Avenue.

1 . Voodoo Doughnut

Brace yourself for a sugar high at Denver's infamous Voodoo Doughnut on Colfax Avenue. The founders started up their doughnut shop without any idea of how to actually make a doughnut. Their gamble paid off, and loyal customers come for classics like glazed and chocolate raised doughnuts. Or journey into more adventurous options like The Loop with vanilla frosting and fruit loops, or their bacon maple bar. Good thing Denver is so focused on getting outdoors for hiking and biking, you’re going to need it after a trip to Voodoo.

2 . Sassafras American Eatery

Situated in the Capitol Hill area along East Colfax Avenue, Sassafras American Eatery features a lively mix of Southern cooking with exotic drinks. Devour classics with a twist like breakfast mac and cheese, chicken fried eggs and bison hash. Basic beer and wines are also on the menu, along with cocktails like the Zombie, Gin Fizz, and bourbon-spiked Cajun Coffee.

3 . PS Lounge

Every worthy neighborhood needs a good dive bar. PS Lounge on Colfax Avenue delivers with beers, cocktails, free Alabama Slammer shots when you arrive, and an unexpected surprise. This bar also gives every woman who orders a drink a fresh rose. Prices are cheap, the decor is outdated, and the place feels kind of cheap. Somehow this makes it feel charming and a popular spot in the neighborhood.

4 . The Goods

Located next to the local favorite bookstore The Tattered Cover, The Goods Neighborhood Kitchen and Bar serves a mix of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free dishes. Add in the carnivore-friendly food like burgers, fried steak, and paleo bowls and you’ve got something for everyone. Sit at the bar and watch a Broncos game over cocktails, beer or wine. Or simply grab a cozy booth for an intimate night out on Colfax Avenue with friends.

5 . Bastien's Restaurant

If you’re looking for a low-key restaurant with sugar-rubbed steaks, try Bastien’s Restaurant for a tantalizing meal. Open since 1937, Bastien’s was once the Moon Dive Inn that quickly became a favorite hangout for locals and a few famous folks. When you've had your fill of steak, try the Wiener Schnitzel, chicken fried steak, crispy roasted duck, burgers. Finish off with old-fashioned desserts like toasted coconut banana cream pie. Wash it all down with wine, beer, or a signature cocktail for a memorable meal on Colfax Avenue.

6 . Mezcal

For homestyle Mexican food, locals head to Mezcal on Colfax Avenue for street-style tacos like Korean pork belly or chicken tinga, burritos, and large plates with gorditas, Mexican burgers and more. A meal at Mezcal's isn't complete without sipping on the flavors of Mexico with house Margaritas and specialties like their Mezcal Mai Tai and Old Oaxacan for a play on an old fashioned cocktail.

7 . Irish Snug

One happy hour just isn't enough, so Irish Snug offers happy hour twice a day, every day. Locals come for two for one drinks and food specials between 3 pm and 7 pm and late night food and drink from 10 pm until midnight. People watch along Colfax Avenue and sample the happy hour menu of beer, Big Ginger, Carbombs, specialty cocktails, whiskeys, and more. Their food menu offers great bar bites, like their corned beef egg rolls, Irish potato nachos, grilled cheese bites, and Brussel sprouts tossed in honey infused truffle oil.

8 . Annie’s Cafe and Bar

This cheerful cafe and bar has a seriously kitschy vibe, and an old-school feel that makes you feel right at home. Annie's specializes in comfort and cocktails like all-day breakfast, burgers, quesadillas, and spiced cider mules. Liven up your Saturday nights and meet other Denver locals for trivia night at 8 pm.

The best part about Colfax Avenue is the endless variety of restaurants, eateries, pubs, happy hours, and opportunities to hang with the neighbors. Head out for a night of fun and find your favorite haunt as a new Denver local.