6 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Seattle

The Nest Seattle via Instagram

So, you’re in downtown Seattle and you’ve spent a long day walking around to see all the tourist traps and museum exhibits. It’s time to grab a bite to eat and a drink to follow it! Where should you go? Being the main hub of Seattle, downtown has plenty to offer. Here are a few of our favorite restaurants in the neighborhood.

1 . Wild Ginger

For a couple or a group, Wild Ginger has plenty of shared dishes to pass around the table. Here you can sample meat and vegetable skewers from their satay bar with choices including Kobe beef, Thai prawns, lemongrass tofu and more. Next door, the Wild Ginger’s owners purchased The Triple Door, a live music theater that caters their food for dinner and a show. Both spots are perfect locations for a night out in downtown Seattle.

2 . Steelhead Diner

At Steelhead Diner you’ll find outdoor patio seats available for a gorgeous view of Elliott Bay and the Olympic Mountain range across the water. On a nice summer afternoon, this spot serves as a perfect happy hour stop. Visitors can indulge in some of their jumbo crab cakes, chicken and sausage gumbo or meat and fish plates. They also have a brunch menu for early afternoon runny egg masterpieces!

3 . Pink Door

For a meal driven by fresh produce and inspired by Italian classics, head to the Pink Door. Come at the right time and you’ll catch a show with your meal. Whether it’s burlesque, aerial entertainment or a trapeze performance, there are the many talented artists that perform here. Their menu has a curated wine list from Italy and West Coast wineries, except without the standard markup you see in other establishments.

4 . Ivar’s Acres of Clams

This waterfront setting brings in fish n chips enthusiasts for a spot to put your appetite to rest. Their seafood menu has smoked, grilled and fried fish, chowders and shellfish to choose from. With a table on the dock, you can watch the ferries depart the nearby station as they head towards the Olympic Peninsula views.

5 . The Nest Rooftop & Bar

For top-shelf drinks and views, head up to this rooftop bar! To get there, head into Thompson Hotel and take the elevator to the top. There, you can try exciting drinks including the Toki Highballer, Penny Dreadful, Blood Meridian and more. Their cocktail menu also has warm drinks for chillier days with a breeze coming off the nearby water. You can’t beat a mountain view with a delicious cocktail to sip on!

6 . The Pike Brewing Company

Located inside of the famous Pike Place Market, this brewery offers an extensive lineup of craft beers and a rotating list throughout the year. This spot is underneath the market and brings in visitors looking for a nice, quieter getaway from the packed crowds milling about above them. Here, you can embark on a brewery tour, check out their beer museum or grab a seat to try their delicious craft beer and menu items. Try out some of the great food at Pike Place Market and top it off with some local craft beer.