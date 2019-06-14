6 Must-Try Restaurants in Belltown, Seattle

In the heart of downtown Seattle, you’ll likely end up wandering into Belltown. This area is jam-packed with lively restaurants and bars to check out. The hardest part about being here is choosing where to go! Luckily enough, you don’t have to walk far to move from one place to the next. So, what are some of the best options? Here are a few of our favorites.

1 . Umi Sake House

If you enjoy creative sushi rolls and a vibrant happy hour, put your name in for a table at Umi Sake House. It’s worth the wait! Here, you can start with their extensive sake list or choose from Japanese whiskeys. Their wines and variety of liquor and champagne cocktails are solid picks as well. When it’s time to eat, try different sashimi cuts or specialty rolls to kick it up a notch. It’s open until 2 am every night, so it’s the perfect stop after a night out!

2 . The Grill from Ipanema

For bigger plates and smoked meat, step into this Brazilian steakhouse for an all-you-can-eat extravaganza. For lunch or dinner, you pay one price for access to the full spread of beef, pork, chicken, turkey and shrimp options. On the side, they serve traditional caipirinha drinks and cocktails for sipping between plates. For a reduced price and easier time finding a table, grab a table for lunch! Come hungry, and it might be in your best interest to wear some loose fitting pants.

3 . Rocco’s

If you’re in a hurry or stepping out of a bar looking for a bite to eat, pop into Rocco’s for one of the best slices of pizza served in Seattle. They are open late-night hours and serve different pizzas every day, so you can keep coming back to try new slices! You can also order a whole pizza for a group and craft beers from their drink menu, including special drafts from different parts of Washington, Oregon, and Germany.

4 . Tavolàta

Extruded pasta, sheeted pasta, gnocchi. Have you tried any of them? At Tavolàta, you can order popular Italian pasta dishes and join the crowds at their large communal tables for your meal. Their popular menu items include Linguine Nero, Pappardelle and Wild Boar Picatta. To go along with your dish, you can choose from over 100 wines from different parts of the world! The dark and intimate ambiance and night create the perfect restaurant for date night.

5 . Top Pot Doughnuts

For a coffee and homemade, gourmet donut, Top Pot is a local favorite. This donut shop offers over 40 different donut and small batch, hand roasted coffee. You’re welcome to order ahead if you’re looking to walk out with a fresh dozen! Their best sellers are their own spin on classics like the Old-Fashioned, Chocolate Cake, and Apple Fritter. It’s also a large, modern space with plenty of seating. Walk upstairs and grab a seat if you want to kick back or get some work done.

6 . Bathtub Gin & Co.

It’s 5:00 and you’re ready for happy hour, right? Bathtub Gin & Co. has the exciting gin and cocktail menus that you are looking for, then. Whether you choose from names such as Eddie’s Achilles, Nantucket Mongoose, Silent Treatment or The Exterminating Angel for a cocktail or decide on a gin to sip, you can’t go wrong here. With at least 66 different gin choices, there are enough spirits to keep the regulars inside their doors and have newcomers returning for more! The small bar is a speakeasy, and you enter through a hidden alleyway. If you can’t find it, ask your new neighbors about it!