7 Must-Try Restaurants in Beacon Hill, Seattle

Light the beacon, foodies! Beacon Hill is one of Seattle's most underrated districts. It's hard to compete with Seattle's more touristy districts sometimes, but dining is one arena where Beacon Hill passes with flying colors.

Here are some of our favorite options for Beacon Hill eating followed by a full stomach and that contentment only good food can bring.

1 . Breezy Town Pizza

Chicago-and-Detroit-inspired deep-dish pan pizza, a sharp blend of mozzarella and Wisconsin Brick Cheese, and a dollop of windy city magic. These are more or less the ingredients for making pizza at Breezy Town. And while the name is obviously a joke, the pizza is anything but. True pepperoni connoisseurs will not be disappointed.

2 . Wicked Chopstix

Looking for your pho fix? The chilly and rainy Seattle weather will have you craving for the hot Vietnamese soup constantly. Wicked Chopstix where you go to get it when in West Seattle. A good range of pho styles are offered here, and if you're feeling slightly presidential, order up the Obama Noodles.

3 . Buddha Bruddah

Has there ever been a plate more inspired than the Asian-Hawaiian mix? Garlic shrimp and Hawaiian grilled beef represent but one possible combo. And their Huli Huli Ginger Chicken feels like a reason to move to Hawaii. Know what I'm saying? Although if you live near Buddha Bruddah, you don't have to.

4 . El Quetzal

Think you know Mexican? Think again! Everyone is familiar with burritos and enchiladas, but only El Quetzal patrons know the joy of Huevos a la Mexicana: Scrambled eggs with chopped onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos. Though if you wanna get really wild, they also serve eggs with sauteed cactus. Swing by for a breakfast unlike any other. But really, there is no wrong time to enjoy eggs. Especially here, since breakfast is served all day.

5 . Tippe and Drague Alehouse

Standard alehouse food here, but it's no less delicious for it. Okay, except for one menu item: The grilled pb&j. If you think you can just waltz through life without trying the grilled pb&j, think again. Other entries range from turkey bacon clubs to French steak sandwiches. Make sure to save room for dessert. Tippe and Drague’s make their own ice cream by hand, and you can bet it’s incredible. Oh, and most importantly, they have free popcorn. Grab a craft beer and some popcorn and get to know your new neighbors.

6 . Perihelion Brewery

So obviously you go here if you're into beer. But you may not know just how into beer you are until you've visited Perihelion Brewery. The Betelgeuse Red ale is a malty masterwork, but if you want something really unusual, try the Roasted Pepper IPA. Then there's the food, some of which you might normally find at a given restaurant. But if you're looking for the full brewery experience, we’d recommend the beer-steamed clams. This is a true gem of the neighborhood and a local favorite drinking spot.

7 . Geraldine's Counter

Home of the Kick Butt Chili! There's something for everyone at Geraldine's Counter. The meatloaf sandwich, Chop Chop Salad, and Geraldine's Casserole: Eggs, pork sausage, pepper jack cheese, and pico de gallo. Here you’ll find diverse, delicious food with a kind of silly, yet homey theme. Don't let Geraldine be the one who got away.