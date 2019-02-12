Best City for Men to Find Love in 2019? Find Out Where to Look

Photo by Brooke Cagle on Unsplash

Are you a guy looking for love this Valentine’s Day, but not having much luck in the city where you live? If the answer is yes, then look no further. Apartment List narrowed down the list of places you need to check out for a great dating scene. We surveyed over 9,000 single renters, and have compiled the list of the best cities for dating as seen by men.

Our survey asked single male renters, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?” The possible responses were: Very Satisfied, Somewhat Satisfied, Neutral, Somewhat Unsatisfied, Very Unsatisfied. Curious where men are the most satisfied? Below you can find the compiled list of the top cities where men were the most satisfied with the dating scene in their city.

Charlotte, NC ranked high overall, but men, in particular, found it to be the best city for dating opportunities. Charlotte scored very high on our renter survey for social life as well, so it's not surprising to see it atop this list. Find the top ten cities for dating for men below. If you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here.

Photo by Diego Duarte Cereceda on Unsplash

Charlotte, NC - 52.36% satisfied San Francisco, CA - 51.59% satisfied Chicago, IL - 47.88% satisfied Los Angeles, CA - 47.70% satisfied Phoenix, AZ - 47.34% satisfied Washington, DC - 46.88% satisfied Dallas, TX - 45.66% satisfied Austin, TX - 44.52% satisfied Houston, TX - 41.96% satisfied New York, NY - 41.68% satisfied

If you are curious to know which cities men ranked the lowest, below are the bottom 10 cities for men and dating (with number one below being the worst ranked).