Which US City Is Best for Dating? The Answer May Surprise You

Looking for love is not always an easy task. When you are single and ready to mingle, knowing where you are most likely to find a romantic interest can be a huge plus. Thanks to our renters, Apartment List now knows where singles are most satisfied with dating in the United States. We surveyed over 9,000 singles, and they told us the top ten cities for dating. Curious to know what the best city for dating is? Read on!

The survey asked participants, “How would you rate your current city or neighborhood for opportunities to date?” Responses included: Very Satisfied, Somewhat Satisfied, Neutral, Somewhat Unsatisfied, Very Unsatisfied. We compiled a list of the top cities where respondents were either very satisfied or satisfied with their dating options.

We found that cities with large populations and strong job markets tended to rank high in the list, with Austin, TX taking the number one spot. Find the top ten cities for dating below. If you want to know where your city ranks, check out the full report here.

1 . Austin, TX - 39.80% satisfied

2 . Charlotte, NC - 37.74% satisfied

3 . San Francisco, CA - 36.75% satisfied

4 . Minneapolis, MN - 36.74% satisfied

5 . Little Rock, AR - 36.15% satisfied

6 . Phoenix, AZ - 34.91% satisfied

7 . Washington, DC - 34.87% satisfied

8 . Durham, NC - 34.57% satisfied

9 . Columbus, OH - 34.39% satisfied

10 . Denver, CO - 33.59% satisfied