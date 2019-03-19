7 Expenses Renters Often Forget About

Say you’re moving into a new apartment and crafting out the perfect budget plan. You have your rent on there, your utility bills, your student loan, and your car payment. Everything is looking good until you actually start living and expenses start piling up that you completely forgot about. Here are some of those common expenses that many people forget to budget for.

Car Repairs

Hopefully you have included your car payment and insurance your budget. But what about all of that additional car maintenance? Think about the oil changes, tire rotations, even the gas fill ups. Tires should be rotated every six months, and your oil should be changed around a similar timeframe. How much you spend on gas depends on your current living situation. Check out your gas expenditures from previous months to get an idea of how much you spend.

Subscriptions

How many services do you subscribe to? If you’re a huge TV binge watcher and have Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and other streaming services, the costs for watching your favorite shows can add up quick. Don’t forget about your Spotify subscription and Apple Music as well. Make sure to include all of these in your budget.

Memberships

Similar to subscriptions, your membership costs can add up quick. Amazon Prime, Costco, Sam’s Club, and a gym membership might just be a part of your life now. It’s easy to forget that these have costs that hit once a month or once a year.

Haircuts

Depending on where you live and what type of service your hair needs, haircut and styling costs should not be ignored. According to Huffington Post, the average cost of a men’s haircut is $28. Let’s call it $30 after a tip. If you get a haircut once a month, that’s $360 a year. A $360 that you pretty much always forget about. For women, the cost is likely higher, so don’t forget about this one.

Pet Care

Vet visits, dog or cat food, day care and boarding services, grooming, toys… the list goes on and on. Don’t forget about the costs of keeping your pets healthy and happy. Every pet parent out there will tell you that these expenses can be immense.

Holidays and Gifts

Christmas and holiday spending is a given, but if you’re one to send lots of gifts to family and friends around the end of the year, don’t forget about those costs! Map out the special events taking place throughout the year, including birthdays, holidays, weddings, and any other functions that are on the radar. Be prepared to set some cash aside for each of these.

Savings

Depending on your financial goals, saving may be a big priority for you. If you are putting away a certain percentage of your paycheck into savings or investments, make sure to include that when mapping out a budget. Doing so will give you a clearer picture of how much you have left after taking care of all of expenses.