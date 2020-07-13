All apartments in York
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

The View at Mackenzi

2035 Patriot St · (717) 340-9374
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2035 Patriot St, York, PA 17408

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3009-2 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 3000-1 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 3044-4 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,146

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The View at Mackenzi.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
ice maker
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
dog park
gym
internet access
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
The View at Mackenzi offers 2-bedroom apartments for rent in York, PA. Each spacious home features an in-home washer and dryer, central air conditioning and a built-in microwave. Enjoy our fitness center, walking and biking trails, and numerous services available on-site. Our pet-friendly community also has a bark park for dogs to enjoy!

Located in the York New Salem area, we're near downtown, as well as the West Manchester Town Center, several entertainment venues and dining options. Plus, Richard M. Nixon County Park is close by! It's time to come home to The View at Mackenzi.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Akitas, Chow, Doberman, Pitbull, Rottweilers, Hybrid Wolves or any mix of restricted breeds.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The View at Mackenzi have any available units?
The View at Mackenzi has 3 units available starting at $1,042 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The View at Mackenzi have?
Some of The View at Mackenzi's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The View at Mackenzi currently offering any rent specials?
The View at Mackenzi is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The View at Mackenzi pet-friendly?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi is pet friendly.
Does The View at Mackenzi offer parking?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi offers parking.
Does The View at Mackenzi have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The View at Mackenzi have a pool?
No, The View at Mackenzi does not have a pool.
Does The View at Mackenzi have accessible units?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi has accessible units.
Does The View at Mackenzi have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi has units with dishwashers.
Does The View at Mackenzi have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The View at Mackenzi has units with air conditioning.
