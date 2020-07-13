Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel bathtub ice maker oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible dog park gym internet access package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse guest parking key fob access lobby online portal

The View at Mackenzi offers 2-bedroom apartments for rent in York, PA. Each spacious home features an in-home washer and dryer, central air conditioning and a built-in microwave. Enjoy our fitness center, walking and biking trails, and numerous services available on-site. Our pet-friendly community also has a bark park for dogs to enjoy!



Located in the York New Salem area, we're near downtown, as well as the West Manchester Town Center, several entertainment venues and dining options. Plus, Richard M. Nixon County Park is close by! It's time to come home to The View at Mackenzi.