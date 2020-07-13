Amenities
The View at Mackenzi offers 2-bedroom apartments for rent in York, PA. Each spacious home features an in-home washer and dryer, central air conditioning and a built-in microwave. Enjoy our fitness center, walking and biking trails, and numerous services available on-site. Our pet-friendly community also has a bark park for dogs to enjoy!
Located in the York New Salem area, we're near downtown, as well as the West Manchester Town Center, several entertainment venues and dining options. Plus, Richard M. Nixon County Park is close by! It's time to come home to The View at Mackenzi.