Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range recently renovated smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool package receiving parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.



Our community is a pet-friendly property and our array of apartment and townhome rentals include amenities such as an outdoor pool with a sundeck, your own private entrance and a balcony or patio. Select homes feature fixtures with USB charging ports and fireplaces.



Our homes are perfect for individuals and families alike. We're right next door to Leib Elementary School, just three miles from Route 30, and seven miles from I-83 and downtown York for easy access to work, shopping and dining. It's time to come home to The Reserve at Copper Chase!