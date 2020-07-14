All apartments in York
Find more places like The Reserve at Copper Chase.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York, PA
/
The Reserve at Copper Chase
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

The Reserve at Copper Chase

3145 Honey Run Dr · (717) 584-9474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
York
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3145 Honey Run Dr, York, PA 17408
Weigelstown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3217HON · Avail. Sep 15

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3147HON · Avail. Aug 15

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1390 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Copper Chase.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
package receiving
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
The Reserve at Copper Chase offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom pet-friendly apartments for rent and pet-friendly townhomes for rent in York, PA. Each unit features an in-home washer and dryer, dishwasher and large, roomy closets.

Our community is a pet-friendly property and our array of apartment and townhome rentals include amenities such as an outdoor pool with a sundeck, your own private entrance and a balcony or patio. Select homes feature fixtures with USB charging ports and fireplaces.

Our homes are perfect for individuals and families alike. We're right next door to Leib Elementary School, just three miles from Route 30, and seven miles from I-83 and downtown York for easy access to work, shopping and dining. It's time to come home to The Reserve at Copper Chase!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $20 for occupant over 18.
Deposit: Secutiry Deposit - $600 or up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 for one pet; $350 for two pets.
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Pit bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, Doberman Pinchers and German Shepherds will not be permitted. Weight limit: 75 lbs. Management reserves the right to deny any pet.
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have any available units?
The Reserve at Copper Chase has 2 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Copper Chase have?
Some of The Reserve at Copper Chase's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Copper Chase currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Copper Chase is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Copper Chase pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have accessible units?
No, The Reserve at Copper Chase does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Copper Chase have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Copper Chase has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Reserve at Copper Chase?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms
York, PA 17406
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
Greenbriar Estates Townhomes
227 Dietz Estates Dr
York, PA 17404
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D
York, PA 17408

Similar Pages

York 1 BedroomsYork 2 Bedrooms
York Apartments with BalconyYork Luxury Places
York Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MD
Lochearn, MDWhite Marsh, MDHanover, PALebanon, PAArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDLansdowne, MDCamp Hill, PARossville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity