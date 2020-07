The Apartment Gallery of York

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Do not miss out on the apartment home you have been looking for all along! With convenient access to routes 30 and 83, our property is just minutes to countless shopping and dining opportunities. The York Galleria Mall and the York Town Center are less than a five minute drive away! With a variety of spacious floor plans to choose from, Camelot Arms & North Hills Apartments is exactly the place you will love to call home. Fully-equipped kitchens, separate dining rooms, one and two car garages, and spacious patios or balconies are just some of the great features you will find when you visit our community. Our amenities include a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, on-site laundry facility, playground and picnic pavilion. Live with the best; we will take care of the rest! Call today to schedule a tour of your new home!The information is to be used as a point of reference and not a binding agreement.