814 W LOCUST ST
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 PM

814 W LOCUST ST

814 West Locust Street · (717) 295-7368
Location

814 West Locust Street, York, PA 17401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 814 W LOCUST ST · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard. This home features a cozy living room with a brick fireplace,and beautiful picture window, dining room with ceiling fan, kitchen, 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and one full bath. Custom paint and window blinds throughout. The basement has work benches and a storage area ready to go. Washer and Dryer are supplied. Back yard is fully fenced for privacy and great for family time. Lawn mower and gas grill included. This home is a gem. Come check it out !

*Tenant pays all utilities. Gas,electric, water, sewer and trash.
*Pets permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.
*Renters insurance required.

CALL: Monique Patton (717)690-0071

(RLNE4630445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 W LOCUST ST have any available units?
814 W LOCUST ST has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 814 W LOCUST ST have?
Some of 814 W LOCUST ST's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 814 W LOCUST ST currently offering any rent specials?
814 W LOCUST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 W LOCUST ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 W LOCUST ST is pet friendly.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST offer parking?
No, 814 W LOCUST ST does not offer parking.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 814 W LOCUST ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST have a pool?
No, 814 W LOCUST ST does not have a pool.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST have accessible units?
No, 814 W LOCUST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 W LOCUST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 W LOCUST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 W LOCUST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
