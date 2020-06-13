Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

814 W LOCUST ST YORK PA 17401 - Adorable 2 bedroom Cape Cod with fully fenced in back yard. This home features a cozy living room with a brick fireplace,and beautiful picture window, dining room with ceiling fan, kitchen, 2 bedrooms with ceiling fans and one full bath. Custom paint and window blinds throughout. The basement has work benches and a storage area ready to go. Washer and Dryer are supplied. Back yard is fully fenced for privacy and great for family time. Lawn mower and gas grill included. This home is a gem. Come check it out !



*Tenant pays all utilities. Gas,electric, water, sewer and trash.

*Pets permitted on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit and monthly pet rent.

*Renters insurance required.



CALL: Monique Patton (717)690-0071



(RLNE4630445)