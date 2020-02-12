All apartments in York
Find more places like 613 W. King St., Apt. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York, PA
/
613 W. King St., Apt. 1
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

613 W. King St., Apt. 1

613 West King Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
York
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

613 West King Street, York, PA 17401
Salem Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
1st Floor with Garage in the West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - -1st floor
-Hardwood floors
-Backyard
-Garage

A one bedroom apartment on the first floor of 613 W King St. White walls and hardwood floors. Spacious Living Room, kitchen, and bedroom. Ceramic tiles in the bathroom. Backyard. Garage

Un apartamento de un cuarto en el primer piso de 613 W, King St. Paredes blancas y piso de madera. Sala, cocina, y cuarto espacioso. Locetas en el bano y un patio lindo.

(RLNE5805811)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have any available units?
613 W. King St., Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York, PA.
What amenities does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have?
Some of 613 W. King St., Apt. 1's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
613 W. King St., Apt. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 is pet friendly.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 does offer parking.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 613 W. King St., Apt. 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408
The Apartment Gallery of York
104 Camelot Arms
York, PA 17406
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr
York, PA 17408
Rolling Hills
1701 Taxville Rd Unit 3D
York, PA 17408

Similar Pages

York 1 BedroomsYork 2 Bedrooms
York Apartments with BalconyYork Apartments with Parking
York Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Bel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDAberdeen, MD
Lochearn, MDWhite Marsh, MDHanover, PALebanon, PAArbutus, MDLutherville, MDWestminster, MDLansdowne, MDCamp Hill, PARossville, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Community College of Baltimore County