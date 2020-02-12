613 W. King St., Apt. 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

1st Floor with Garage in the West End of York City-Video Walk Through in Photos - -1st floor

-Hardwood floors

-Backyard

-Garage



A one bedroom apartment on the first floor of 613 W King St. White walls and hardwood floors. Spacious Living Room, kitchen, and bedroom. Ceramic tiles in the bathroom. Backyard. Garage



Un apartamento de un cuarto en el primer piso de 613 W, King St. Paredes blancas y piso de madera. Sala, cocina, y cuarto espacioso. Locetas en el bano y un patio lindo.



(RLNE5805811)