All apartments in York County
Find more places like 5800 North Salem Church Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
York County, PA
/
5800 North Salem Church Road
Last updated June 29 2020 at 10:43 PM

5800 North Salem Church Road

5800 North Salem Church Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2018026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5800 North Salem Church Road, York County, PA 17315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

Dover School District
3 Bedrooms
2 Baths
Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher included Washer and Dryer Currently in property that can be used.
Garage w/opener
Central Air Conditioning
Large Yard
Porch off back
No Pets
Tenant pays electric, propane and trash

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have any available units?
5800 North Salem Church Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5800 North Salem Church Road have?
Some of 5800 North Salem Church Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5800 North Salem Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
5800 North Salem Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5800 North Salem Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 5800 North Salem Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road offer parking?
Yes, 5800 North Salem Church Road offers parking.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5800 North Salem Church Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have a pool?
No, 5800 North Salem Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have accessible units?
No, 5800 North Salem Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5800 North Salem Church Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 5800 North Salem Church Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5800 North Salem Church Road has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5800 North Salem Church Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way
Red Lion, PA 17356
Hanover Apartments
203 W Clearview Rd
Hanover, PA 17331
Dovertowne & Heritagetowne
30 Stony Lane
Dover, PA 17315
York Apartments
2000 Maplewood Dr
York, PA 17403
The Reserve at Copper Chase
3145 Honey Run Dr
York, PA 17408
The View at Mackenzi
2035 Patriot St
York, PA 17408
Yorktowne Pointe
1700 Yorktowne Dr
Shiloh, PA 17408
Greenspring
100 Bridlewood Way
East York, PA 17402

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Towson, MDOwings Mills, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PAHarrisburg, PAPikesville, MDBel Air South, MDYork, PAPerry Hall, MDParkville, MDCarney, MDEdgewood, MD
Reading, PAReisterstown, MDAberdeen, MDWhite Marsh, MDLebanon, PALutherville, MDParkville, PAGlen Rock, PAShrewsbury, PADover, PAShiloh, PAHanover, PA
Grantley, PAWest York, PARed Lion, PAMillersville, PAWrightsville, PAEast York, PAManchester, PASpry, PAMechanicsburg, PAMiddletown, PALeola, PACamp Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeMillersville University of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State University-Penn State Harrisburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity