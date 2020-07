Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move In Ready for 7/6/2020 this 2 Bedroom Unit just off Route 15 in Dillsburg at the Intersection of Carroll Drive. Easy access to Dillsburg or to the West Shore. Unit has full eat in kitchen and nice back yard. Washer/dryer hook ups. Rent includes water,trash, snow plowing,lawn care.This unit does not allow pets.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

