All apartments in Yardley
Find more places like Rose Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yardley, PA
/
Rose Hollow
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:39 AM

Rose Hollow

Cardinal Heacock And Stony Hill Road · (267) 833-4043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yardley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

Cardinal Heacock And Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rose Hollow.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
internet access
A charming condominium community with rentals located in scenic Yardley, Bucks County, Rose Hollow offers spacious two and three-bedroom rental condominiums with private entrances that feature a full-size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, generous living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a secluded garden patio or sundeck. Convenient to I-95, train station, and Princeton, New Jersey, Rose Hollow is the perfect location for commuters, as well as those who prefer a tranquil lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: Amenity Fee: $4/month
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 100lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, attached garage. Other. Private Outdoor & Garage. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rose Hollow have any available units?
Rose Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Yardley, PA.
What amenities does Rose Hollow have?
Some of Rose Hollow's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rose Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Rose Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rose Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, Rose Hollow is pet friendly.
Does Rose Hollow offer parking?
Yes, Rose Hollow offers parking.
Does Rose Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rose Hollow offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rose Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Rose Hollow has a pool.
Does Rose Hollow have accessible units?
No, Rose Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Rose Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, Rose Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Rose Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, Rose Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in Rose Hollow?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr
Yardley, PA 19067
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive
Yardley, PA 19067

Similar Pages

Yardley 1 BedroomsYardley 2 Bedrooms
Yardley Apartments with PoolYardley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Yardley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJFlemington, NJMagnolia, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJ
Merchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PADublin, PAGreen Knoll, NJGloucester City, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity