Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse internet access

A charming condominium community with rentals located in scenic Yardley, Bucks County, Rose Hollow offers spacious two and three-bedroom rental condominiums with private entrances that feature a full-size washer and dryer, fully equipped kitchen, generous living room with a wood-burning fireplace, and a secluded garden patio or sundeck. Convenient to I-95, train station, and Princeton, New Jersey, Rose Hollow is the perfect location for commuters, as well as those who prefer a tranquil lifestyle.