All apartments in Yardley
Find more places like Polo Run Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Yardley, PA
/
Polo Run Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Polo Run Apartments

100 Polo Run Drive · (215) 600-2072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Yardley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA 19067

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2222 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2014 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1917 · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Unit 2038 · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Polo Run Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
tennis court
cats allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
concierge
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County. Come see our Newly Renovated Clubhouse, Beautifully Rebuilt Pool Area, New Common BBQ/Picnic Area, 24-hour Fitness Center, Tennis Court, Dog Park, Playground, our pond with a fountain and Gazebo and our Business Center with Free Wifi. Our Upgraded Homes Feature:- New Gourmet Kitchens, Hardwood Floors and Renovated Bathrooms and Upgraded Finishes Throughout and In home Washer/Dryers -Gourmet Kitchens with Granite Countertops, Stainless Appliances, Large Pantry and Breakfast Bar.Come see what everyone in Bucks County is talking about!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $325 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Chows Chows, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, 45 lbs per pet, Must Be Spayed/Neutered, Pet Interview Required
Cats
restrictions: Must Be Declawed
Parking Details: Open Lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Polo Run Apartments have any available units?
Polo Run Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Polo Run Apartments have?
Some of Polo Run Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Polo Run Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Polo Run Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Polo Run Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Polo Run Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments offers parking.
Does Polo Run Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Polo Run Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments has a pool.
Does Polo Run Apartments have accessible units?
No, Polo Run Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Polo Run Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Polo Run Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Polo Run Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Polo Run Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr
Yardley, PA 19067

Similar Pages

Yardley 1 BedroomsYardley 2 Bedrooms
Yardley Apartments with PoolYardley Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Yardley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJFlemington, NJMagnolia, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJ
Merchantville, NJPennington, NJBeverly, NJRockledge, PADublin, PAGreen Knoll, NJGloucester City, NJHigh Bridge, NJRoebling, NJFort Washington, PANewtown, PABrowns Mills, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Princeton University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity