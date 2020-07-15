/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Yardley, PA
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 11 at 02:23 PM
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Results within 5 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,655
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Results within 10 miles of Yardley
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 05:13 AM
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
11 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,495
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
13 Units Available
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
850 sqft
Private and luxurious, Wingate Apartments is a haven with numerous amenities, spacious apartment homes, superb value, and every convenience.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:09 AM
8 Units Available
Goldenridge
Orangewood Park
24 Elizabeth Ln, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1090 sqft
Orangewood Park features Levittown, PA apartments for rent that offer carefree living, superb convenience and a spacious living environment with luxury amenities.
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
000 AQUETONG ROAD - BARN APT
000 Aquetong Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1100 sqft
Charming apartment located on a magnificent equestrian estate just minutes to New Hope and Doylestown. This apartment home, built in the upper level of a substantial barn affords wonderful views of the rolling, Bucks County pastures.
Similar Pages
Yardley 1 BedroomsYardley 2 BedroomsYardley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYardley 3 BedroomsYardley Apartments with Balconies
Yardley Apartments with GaragesYardley Apartments with GymsYardley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYardley Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANew Brunswick, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJSomerset, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJWillow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PALindenwold, NJCollingswood, NJFlemington, NJMagnolia, NJSellersville, PAWarminster Heights, PAChalfont, PABordentown, NJ