Wyoming, PA
296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:33 PM

296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1

296 Wyoming Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

296 Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, PA 18644

1BR 1BA, Sunny/Bright Apt 2nd Flr in Professionally Managed Bldg. Includes water, Wyoming, Available Now!

Features: Open floor plan with living room and kitchen. Washer/Dryer hookups. Nice sized 1 bedroom with closet. Including Water. Street Parking. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call: 570-704-3770 to schedule an online viewing link to the property.

Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to pay: Electric (heat, hot water, cooking), Trash.
Owner to Pay: Water, Sewer, Lawn Care, Snow Removal.

Parking: on Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have any available units?
296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wyoming, PA.
What amenities does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have?
Some of 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 currently offering any rent specials?
296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 is pet friendly.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 offer parking?
Yes, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does offer parking.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have a pool?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does not have a pool.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have accessible units?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 296 Wyoming Avenue - 2nd Fl #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
