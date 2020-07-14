Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance cc payments garage

GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters. Within a 5 mile radius you'll find grocery stores and banks, as well as shopping and excellent casual and fine dining. Relax by our resort style pool, take advantage of our 24-hour fitness facility or head right across the street to play a round of golf at the beautiful Cool Creek Country Club and Golf Course. Fully equipped kitchens, separate dining rooms, two car garage and spacious decks are just some of the great features you will find when you visit our community. Stop by and see for yourself everything this location has to offer. All pricing and availability are subject to change. The information is to be used as a point of reference and not a binding agreement.