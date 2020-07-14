Cool Creek Manor

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Other. Off-street parking or garage.
Storage Details: Attached Garage