All apartments in Wrightsville
Find more places like Cool Creek Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wrightsville, PA
/
Cool Creek Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:29 PM

Cool Creek Manor

37 Travis Circle · (717) 925-3481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wrightsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA 17368
Wrightsville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit CC-167 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit CC-088 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,336

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Unit CC-163 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cool Creek Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cc payments
garage
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters. Within a 5 mile radius you'll find grocery stores and banks, as well as shopping and excellent casual and fine dining. Relax by our resort style pool, take advantage of our 24-hour fitness facility or head right across the street to play a round of golf at the beautiful Cool Creek Country Club and Golf Course. Fully equipped kitchens, separate dining rooms, two car garage and spacious decks are just some of the great features you will find when you visit our community. Stop by and see for yourself everything this location has to offer. All pricing and availability are subject to change. The information is to be used as a point of reference and not a binding agreement.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1-2 months rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Attached Garage. Other. Off-street parking or garage.
Storage Details: Attached Garage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cool Creek Manor have any available units?
Cool Creek Manor has 7 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cool Creek Manor have?
Some of Cool Creek Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cool Creek Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Cool Creek Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cool Creek Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor is pet friendly.
Does Cool Creek Manor offer parking?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor offers parking.
Does Cool Creek Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cool Creek Manor have a pool?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor has a pool.
Does Cool Creek Manor have accessible units?
No, Cool Creek Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Cool Creek Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Cool Creek Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cool Creek Manor has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Cool Creek Manor?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wrightsville Apartments with ParkingWrightsville Dog Friendly Apartments
Wrightsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDTowson, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PACockeysville, MDLancaster, PAPikesville, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD
Randallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDReading, PADover, PAPenbrook, PAShrewsbury, PAStewartstown, PAHershey, PA
Eldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PANew Freedom, PABel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDOverlea, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity