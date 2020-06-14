Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA

Finding an apartment in Wrightsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your pet along in your new apartment.
Last updated June 14
Wrightsville
7 Units Available
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
4570 East Prospect Road
4570 East Prospect Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2854 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
Last updated June 14
18 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.
Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.

Last updated June 13
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 Randolph Dr
12 Randolph Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2060 sqft
Available 06/20/20 Beautiful ranch style home, located in a quiet community with paved walking trails.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
290 Azalea Drive Laurel Vistas
290 Azalea Drive, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1503 sqft
FAMILY HOME LEASE IN WINDSOR, PA - Come home to Laurel Vistas in York County and enjoy the stunning views of rolling hills. Although a perfect home for seniors, this home is open to persons of all age groups and we are Pet Friendly.

Last updated June 13
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 TREETOPS DRIVE
106 Treetops Drive, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1440 sqft
106 TREETOPS DRIVE, LANCASTER - 2-Bedroom, 2.5-Bath Townhome available in East Hempfield. Special features include a deck, fireplace, and garage. The Tenant is responsible for all utilities. The heat source is an electric heat pump.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD
9009 Elizabethtown Road, Lancaster County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD Available 07/11/20 9009 ELIZABETHTOWN ROAD, ELIZABETHTOWN - Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this Semi-Detached Single Home located in Elizabethtown.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
453 Summit Dr.
453 Summit Drive, Red Lion, PA
5 Bedrooms
$1,575
Single Family Home - Great Red Lion Borough location and lovely setting surrounds this split level home. Big 21'3" x 12'9" Living Room, Separate Dining Room, 13' x 11' Kitchen with oven/range and dishwasher. 17'4" x 13' Family Room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Wrightsville, PA

Finding an apartment in Wrightsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

