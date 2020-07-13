Apartment List
13 Apartments for rent in Wrightsville, PA with parking

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Wrightsville
Cool Creek Manor
37 Travis Circle, Wrightsville, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1350 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Cool Creek Manor is located just minutes off of Route 30 in the quiet community of Wrightsville! Just a short drive to York or Lancaster, Cool Creek offers the ideal location for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Wrightsville

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 N River St
2 N River St, Maytown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, historic three bedroom home located in quiet Maytown. Great central location to York, Lancaster and Harrisburg. This home has a large living room plus a family room. Two gas fireplaces and original wood flooring. Gas heat.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
346 Alexandria Court
346 Alexandria Court, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Townhome with 2 Master Bedroom Suites - Brand New Townhome: 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms One Car Garage Large Unfinished Basement Very Large Deck off Dining Room great for entertaining Wall to Wall Carpeting Snow and Mow is included.
Results within 10 miles of Wrightsville
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
2 Units Available
Cherryhill Villas
426 Estelle Dr, Lancaster, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans, these beautiful units are conveniently located and packed with amenities like new carpets, full kitchens, washers and dryers, and ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Lion's Gate Townhomes
101 N Cheviot Way, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1826 sqft
2-3 bedroom townhomes in quiet neighborhood near Freysville Road. In-unit laundry, breakfast bar, pantry and air conditioning. Private garage parking. Community has picnic area and tennis court.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E High St Apt 103
222 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$615
Available 08/15/20 First floor apartment located near downtown Elizabethtown. Range and refrigerator are included. On-site laundry and off-street parking is available behind the building. Sorry, no pets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1350 Craley Road
1350 Craley Rd, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1760 sqft
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1535 Crawford Rd
1535 Sam's Road, York County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Single Family Home - This Old Farm Style home is located in Chanceford Township. Surrounded by planted fields this home offers seclusion.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East York
2565 AUBURN ROAD
2565 Auburn Road, East York, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
2565 Auburn Road, York, PA 17402 - 3 BR RANCHER STYLE HOME FOR $1,325 PER MONTH. NEWLY RENOVATED WITH IN GROUND SWIMMING POOL. Hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen w/stove refrigerator and dishwasher, Separate Dining room. Family room off of garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 W. GAY STREET
33 West Gay Street, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1747 LONG DRIVE
1747 Long Drive, York County, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
896 sqft
Open concept living/dining space in this second floor condo unit. Kitchen with all appliances included. The bedroom has double closets and an attached full bath. No steps needed to do your laundry- washer & dryer conveniently located in the bathroom.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wrightsville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wrightsville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

