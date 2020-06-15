612 Graham Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 1/2 of a Double Home available for $495 + utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage, oil) & $495 Security Deposit. Living Room with laminate flooring. Updated Kitchen with stove & refrigerator included. 2nd Floor has 2 Bedrooms with laminate flooring and an updated Full Bathroom. Pull-down attic storage. Covered front porch. Toilet, shower stall, & laundry hookups in basement. Credit, criminal background check (app. fee required). Tenant responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No Smoking. 1 year lease.