Windber, PA
612 Graham Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

612 Graham Avenue

612 Graham Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

612 Graham Avenue, Windber, PA 15963

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nicely updated 2 Bedroom 1/2 of a Double Home available for $495 + utilities (electric, water, sewer, garbage, oil) & $495 Security Deposit. Living Room with laminate flooring. Updated Kitchen with stove & refrigerator included. 2nd Floor has 2 Bedrooms with laminate flooring and an updated Full Bathroom. Pull-down attic storage. Covered front porch. Toilet, shower stall, & laundry hookups in basement. Credit, criminal background check (app. fee required). Tenant responsible for lawn care & snow removal. No Smoking. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Graham Avenue have any available units?
612 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Windber, PA.
What amenities does 612 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 612 Graham Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
612 Graham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 612 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Windber.
Does 612 Graham Avenue offer parking?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 612 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 612 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 612 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 612 Graham Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
