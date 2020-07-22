Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Wind Gap, PA with parking

1 Unit Available
9 water
9 Water St, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
New twin home with 3 bedrooms 1.

1 Unit Available
50 A South Broadway
50 S Broadway, Wind Gap, PA
1 Bedroom
$700
325 sqft
Freshly updated FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM Efficacy APARTMENT with newer pergo floors, newer kitchen & bath. 1.5 months security, WILL CONSIDER A CAT WITH EXTRA SECURITY!!!!!!!!! Please provide a rental application, proof of income and a credit report.

1 Unit Available
46 North LEHIGH Avenue
46 North Lehigh Avenue, Wind Gap, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1428 sqft
This single home has been completely remodeled with a new kitchen with granite counter tips, tiled back splash, tile floors, two brand new bathrooms, fresh paint, new carpet, one car detached garage and ready for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
23 West Jewel Street
23 West Jewel Street, Roseto, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Newer ground level apartment with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath, off street parking, washer, dryer hook up, new appliances, ready for immediate occupancy. Please provide a rental application along with a credit report. One months rent 1.

1 Unit Available
510 George St
510 George Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
OPEN THE DOOR TO YOUR NEW HOME...

1 Unit Available
2024 Delabole Road
2024 -26 Delabole Rd, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
875 sqft
Cute, updated and clean 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment for rent in Pen Argyl S.D. Off street parking with a great backyard and quite setting. This property has been renovated in the last 2 years. Included in rent is water, sewer, trash and lawn care.

1 Unit Available
12 Pennsylvania Avenue
12 East Pennsylvania Avenue, Pen Argyl, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
450 sqft
This updated 3rd floor 1 bedroom apartment offers new flooring, fresh paint, refrigerator, shared washer & dryer, all utilities are included. NO PETS NO EXCEPTIONS!!! Parking is on street.

1 Unit Available
101 Acker Street
101 Acker Street, Pen Argyl, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
720 sqft
Single home in very nice shape conveniently located to everything you'll need. The home is very economical to heat complete with new insulation, windows and roof.

1 Unit Available
603 Mccabe Ln
603 Mccabe Lane, Saylorsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
688 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom home with Bamboo flooring. Each room has it's own fan. Cottage has an enclosed room with laundry facilities. As this is an old septic ONLY 1 PERSON can live here. NO pets...NO smoking NO exceptions... Owner is a licensed Realtor.
1 Unit Available
Bath
282 North Walnut Street
282 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1160 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HH Bath View Apartments offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability in a brand new construction. As the Lehigh Valley's newest luxury apartment home community offering a secluded setting that is still close to shopping and right on Route 512.

1 Unit Available
1726 W Main St
1726 West Main Street, Arlington Heights, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2592 sqft
STROUDSBURG Brick traditional home for rent in Stroudsburg with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Nice backyard. 2 car detached garage. Wood floors. Oil heat. $1,500 per month. Keller Williams/Bev Waring 570.421.2890 or 570.801.0056

1 Unit Available
Bath
252 North Walnut Street
252 N Walnut St, Bath, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1042 sqft
Second floor condo for rent in Bath View Condos with elevator access, secured entrance and open courtyard.

1 Unit Available
1197 Lower South Main Street
1197 Lower South Main St, Northampton County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This recently renovated, open-concept, two-bedroom apartment will be available to move in on August 1st. Apartment is on the second floor. Off street parking to the side of the apartment. Landlord pays water, sewer, and garbage.

1 Unit Available
4447 Whitetail Drive
4447 Whitetail Drive, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Beautiful townhome in Lower Nazareth. Built-in 2012 this SEQUOIA MODEL at Trio Farms is loaded with upgrades, custom finishings and features a 1st floor Master Suite.

1 Unit Available
3527 Penfield Way
3527 Penfield Way, Northampton County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
No Showing until August 1st BEAUTIFUL move-in ready end unit 3 bed/2.5 bath twnhome for rent in coveted Redcliffe subdiv. in Nazareth School District! Enter into open concept living/dining room w/wall-to-wall carpet for your comfort.

1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
133 South 3rd Street
133 S 3rd St, Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1350 sqft
This 3 bedroom rental has many great features such as EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEMI FINISHED ATTIC, ELECTRIC HEAT THROUGHOUT WITH ENERGY CONSERVING CONTROLS, CEDAR STORAGE WINDOW BAY, ENLARGED CLOSETS, OAK HARDWOOD FLOORING AND MORE.

1 Unit Available
Bangor Central Historic District
28 S Main St
28 Main Street, Bangor, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
9 sqft
2 third floor apartments available immediately. Each apartment has 4 rooms, a kitchen, and a bathroom. Security deposit is 1 and a half month's rent,

1 Unit Available
Nazareth
14 South Street
14 South Street, Nazareth, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1200 sqft
Gorgeous 2nd floor rental in Nazareth. All new. GORGEOUS 2nd floor Apartment. Laundry area. Wood floors. Modern new bath and kitchen. Open concept. Efficient Gas heat. No Pets. No exceptions. No smoking. Good job history required.

1 Unit Available
226 South High Street
226 High St, East Bangor, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Ranch style home located on a quiet dead end street. Front and back yard. Paved driveway with a parking pad & off street parking. 3 bedrooms with 1 & 1/2 baths. Large living room with gas fireplace. Laundry Hookup in separate area in hall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Wind Gap, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Wind Gap apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

