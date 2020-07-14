All apartments in Williamsport
Find more places like Newberry Estates.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Williamsport, PA
/
Newberry Estates
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Newberry Estates

2500 Federal Ave · (570) 520-3507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2500 Federal Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-137 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

Unit 3-317 · Avail. now

$871

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 547 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9-228 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 7-261 · Avail. now

$901

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 11-208 · Avail. now

$901

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Newberry Estates.

Amenities

24hr laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
courtyard
internet cafe
lobby
package receiving
playground
Come discover the comfort and convenience Newberry Estates has to offer! Immaculately landscaped grounds surround our spacious and upgraded 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes so youll be rewarded both inside and out. The rewards continue as our experienced and dedicated on-site management and maintenance teams provide the highest quality of customer service that is unmatched in the area. We offer a variety of affordable rental options that includes all utilities to make your hard-earned dollar go farther. We are confident we can provide you with a well-maintained home that will fit any budget. Nestled into historic Williamsport, Newberry Estates is in close proximity to many area amenities such as the Lycoming Creek Bikeway, Memorial Park, and Splash Cove. Youll have easy beltway access to Rt. 180 and we are directly on the bus line making it stress-free to get anywhere you want to go. We invite you to take a tour today You wont be disappointed! \nNewberry Estates apartment homes in Historic Newberry feature quality living at affordable prices. Our apartment home layouts were designed with comfortable and spacious living in mind. The beautifully landscaped grounds are completed by the hemlocks, our state tree, that line our street.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One months rent or $218.75 surety bond or $250 security deposit PLUS surety bond
Additional: Optional seasonal air conditioning fee upto $208 for the season
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 refundable fee
limit: 1
restrictions: Maximum weight of a dog is 35 pounds, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking for no extra fees.
Storage Details: Large walk-in storage closet inside apartment

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Newberry Estates have any available units?
Newberry Estates has 6 units available starting at $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Williamsport, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Williamsport Rent Report.
What amenities does Newberry Estates have?
Some of Newberry Estates's amenities include 24hr laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Newberry Estates currently offering any rent specials?
Newberry Estates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Newberry Estates pet-friendly?
Yes, Newberry Estates is pet friendly.
Does Newberry Estates offer parking?
Yes, Newberry Estates offers parking.
Does Newberry Estates have units with washers and dryers?
No, Newberry Estates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Newberry Estates have a pool?
No, Newberry Estates does not have a pool.
Does Newberry Estates have accessible units?
Yes, Newberry Estates has accessible units.
Does Newberry Estates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Newberry Estates has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Newberry Estates?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomsburg, PALock Haven, PA
Wellsboro, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity