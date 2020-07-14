Newberry Estates

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One months rent or $218.75 surety bond or $250 security deposit PLUS surety bond
Additional: Optional seasonal air conditioning fee upto $208 for the season
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 refundable fee
limit: 1
restrictions: Maximum weight of a dog is 35 pounds, no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off street parking for no extra fees.
Storage Details: Large walk-in storage closet inside apartment