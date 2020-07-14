Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 basketball court bbq/grill bike storage business center courtyard internet cafe lobby package receiving playground

Come discover the comfort and convenience Newberry Estates has to offer! Immaculately landscaped grounds surround our spacious and upgraded 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartment homes so youll be rewarded both inside and out. The rewards continue as our experienced and dedicated on-site management and maintenance teams provide the highest quality of customer service that is unmatched in the area. We offer a variety of affordable rental options that includes all utilities to make your hard-earned dollar go farther. We are confident we can provide you with a well-maintained home that will fit any budget. Nestled into historic Williamsport, Newberry Estates is in close proximity to many area amenities such as the Lycoming Creek Bikeway, Memorial Park, and Splash Cove. Youll have easy beltway access to Rt. 180 and we are directly on the bus line making it stress-free to get anywhere you want to go. We invite you to take a tour today You wont be disappointed!

Newberry Estates apartment homes in Historic Newberry feature quality living at affordable prices. Our apartment home layouts were designed with comfortable and spacious living in mind. The beautifully landscaped grounds are completed by the hemlocks, our state tree, that line our street.