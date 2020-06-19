22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW!



The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized. The cabinets are entirely cleaned out and all floors have been swept and mopped.



Please note this apartment is being remodeled. Updated photos will be added soon! Call today to schedule an in person showing.



Features:

° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove

° Freshly painted throughout

° Bedroom with closet

° Living room area

° Coin-operated laundry

° Full bath

° Close to colleges, parks and many other local amenities

° Access to major highways

° Pets are welcome!



Utilities:

° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.

° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222.

3-story building in Wilkes-Barre very close (walking distance) to Wilkes University. Apartment building is near local bus routes and in a quiet, safe neighborhood. Off-street parking in the rear of the building for tenants.