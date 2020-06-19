All apartments in Wilkes-Barre
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1

22 Terrace St · No Longer Available
Location

22 Terrace St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Wilkes-Barre

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW!

The entire apartment has been freshly painted throughout - walls, ceilings and trim. All doorknobs, handles, appliances and hard surfaces have been cleaned thoroughly and sanitized. The cabinets are entirely cleaned out and all floors have been swept and mopped.

Please note this apartment is being remodeled. Updated photos will be added soon! Call today to schedule an in person showing.

Features:
° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Freshly painted throughout
° Bedroom with closet
° Living room area
° Coin-operated laundry
° Full bath
° Close to colleges, parks and many other local amenities
° Access to major highways
° Pets are welcome!

Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!

Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222.
3-story building in Wilkes-Barre very close (walking distance) to Wilkes University. Apartment building is near local bus routes and in a quiet, safe neighborhood. Off-street parking in the rear of the building for tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have any available units?
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wilkes-Barre, PA.
What amenities does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have?
Some of 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 currently offering any rent specials?
22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 is pet friendly.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 offer parking?
Yes, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does offer parking.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have a pool?
No, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does not have a pool.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have accessible units?
No, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Terrace Street, Suite C-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
