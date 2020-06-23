155 West River Street, Suite F-2

Amenities

This beautiful apartment will be available in July!

This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.



Nearby Attractions Include: Wilkes University, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre hospital, major highways, local bus routes, shopping, dining and much more!



Features and Apartment Details:

° Hardwood floors

° Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove

° Large built-in pantry or linen storage with shelves and drawers

° Bedroom with closet

° Semi-modern full bath

° Open living room area

° Coin-operated laundry units in the building

° Free off-street parking

° Pets are welcome!

° Secured building cleaned regularly

° Elevator inside the building

° Bright and sunny

° The apartment is cable/internet hook-up ready!



Utilities:

° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.

° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.



Application Process:

° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!



Rental Application:

° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/



If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!

Secured building with elevator access, laundry room, off-street parking. Quiet, safe neighborhood within walking distance from Wilkes-University, public transportation and local businesses.