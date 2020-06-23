155 West River Street, Suite F-2

Amenities
This beautiful apartment will be available in July!
This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Nearby Attractions Include: Wilkes University, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre hospital, major highways, local bus routes, shopping, dining and much more!
Features and Apartment Details:
° Hardwood floors
° Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove
° Large built-in pantry or linen storage with shelves and drawers
° Bedroom with closet
° Semi-modern full bath
° Open living room area
° Coin-operated laundry units in the building
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Secured building cleaned regularly
° Elevator inside the building
° Bright and sunny
° The apartment is cable/internet hook-up ready!
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222!
Secured building with elevator access, laundry room, off-street parking. Quiet, safe neighborhood within walking distance from Wilkes-University, public transportation and local businesses.