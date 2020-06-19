All apartments in Wilkes-Barre
Wilkes-Barre, PA
155 West River Street, Suite B-1
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:27 AM

155 West River Street, Suite B-1

155 W River St · (570) 491-8222
Wilkes-Barre
Location

155 W River St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
Wilkes-Barre

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jun 25

$785

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 765 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This beautiful apartment will be available June 25!
This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.

Nearby Attractions Include: Wilkes University, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre hospital, major highways, local bus routes, shopping, dining and much more!

Features and Apartment Details:
° Hardwood floors
° Kitchen with refrigerator and gas stove
° Large built-in pantry or linen storage with shelves and drawers
° Bedroom with closet
° Semi-modern full bath
° Open living room area
° Coin-operated laundry units in the building
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Secured building cleaned regularly
° Elevator inside the building
° Bright and sunny
° The apartment is cable/internet hook-up ready!

Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.

Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!

Call today for more info!
Secured building with elevator access, laundry room, off-street parking. Quiet, safe neighborhood within walking distance from Wilkes-University, public transportation and local businesses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have any available units?
155 West River Street, Suite B-1 has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have?
Some of 155 West River Street, Suite B-1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 currently offering any rent specials?
155 West River Street, Suite B-1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 is pet friendly.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 offer parking?
Yes, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does offer parking.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have a pool?
No, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does not have a pool.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have accessible units?
No, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 155 West River Street, Suite B-1 does not have units with air conditioning.
