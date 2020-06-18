155 West River Street, Suite A-3

Amenities
This apartment is available now!
This is a one bed, one full bath suite in Wilkes-Barre.
Nearby Attractions Include: Wilkes University, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, Kirby Park, Wilkes-Barre hospital, major highways, local bus routes, shopping, dining and much more!
Features and Apartment Amenities:
° Beautiful, refinished hardwood floors
° One bedroom with closets
° Kitchen with refrigerator and stove
° Full bath
° Living room area
° Laundry units in the building
° Free off-street parking
° Pets are welcome!
° Secured building cleaned regularly
° Elevator inside the building
° Bright and sunny thoughout
Utilities:
° WE PAY heat, water, sewer, trash.
° TENANT PAYS electric and cooking gas.
Application Process:
° We require a completed rental application (no fee) and proof of income. We run a background check on all applicants. There is no credit check!
Rental Application:
° Please complete our rental application by following this link - https://leasemgt.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/
If you are interested and would like more information, please call or text us at (570) 491-8222.
Secured building with elevator access, laundry room, off-street parking. Quiet, safe neighborhood within walking distance from Wilkes-University, public transportation and local businesses.