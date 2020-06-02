All apartments in West York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:44 PM

35 South Sumner Street

35 South Sumner Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1760191
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35 South Sumner Street, West York, PA 17404
West York

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1216 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.
***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.

3 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Small one car garage
Stove,Washer and Dryer included
West York School District
No pets
Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and trash
Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co.
717-843-2869

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 South Sumner Street have any available units?
35 South Sumner Street has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35 South Sumner Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 South Sumner Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 South Sumner Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 South Sumner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West York.
Does 35 South Sumner Street offer parking?
Yes, 35 South Sumner Street does offer parking.
Does 35 South Sumner Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 35 South Sumner Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 South Sumner Street have a pool?
No, 35 South Sumner Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 South Sumner Street have accessible units?
No, 35 South Sumner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 South Sumner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 South Sumner Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 South Sumner Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 South Sumner Street does not have units with air conditioning.
