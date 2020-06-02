35 South Sumner Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Due to COVID-19 we are only showing properties to pre-approved applicants. Please visit our website at http://www.century21dalepm.com/home_rentals where you can view photos of the property. If still interested please use the "Apply Now" button to submit your application. Please note that anyone 18 years and older living at the property will be required to submit an application. Upon approval you will be contacted by an Agent to schedule a private showing. The application will be good for any qualified properties for 30 days. Sorry for the inconvenience, if you have any questions please call our office at 717-843-2869.

***Update: Due to Gov. Wolf's Mandate we are putting showings on hold until further notice. We will contact you after the mandate is lifted for the private showing.



3 Bedrooms

1 Bath

Small one car garage

Stove,Washer and Dryer included

West York School District

No pets

Tenant pays electric, gas, water, sewer and trash

Call Century 21 Dale Realty Co.

717-843-2869



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available 7/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.