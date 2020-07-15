All apartments in West Reading
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 PM

212 PLAYGROUND DRIVE

212 Playground Drive · (484) 498-4000
Location

212 Playground Drive, West Reading, PA 19611
West Reading

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1120 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Beautiful Townhouse in the heart of West Reading within the Wyomissing Area School District. Located on a quiet street with ample parking. Within walking distance to the Tower Health Medical Center, playground, pool, museum, and all of the great restaurants and shops on Penn Ave. West Reading is a family friendly community that offers many events throughout the year for its residents. Economical Gas heat and hot water, a newer roof (2014), new energy efficient windows (2019), new hot water heater (2020), a stamped concrete back patio under a pergola, Shed on the back yard, partially finished basement, Washer & Drier in Laundry room, Granite counter-top and over-sized refrigerator in kitchen. A must see. Listing Agent has financial interest. Minimum Gross Income requirement: Three times rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

