212 PLAYGROUND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool

Beautiful Townhouse in the heart of West Reading within the Wyomissing Area School District. Located on a quiet street with ample parking. Within walking distance to the Tower Health Medical Center, playground, pool, museum, and all of the great restaurants and shops on Penn Ave. West Reading is a family friendly community that offers many events throughout the year for its residents. Economical Gas heat and hot water, a newer roof (2014), new energy efficient windows (2019), new hot water heater (2020), a stamped concrete back patio under a pergola, Shed on the back yard, partially finished basement, Washer & Drier in Laundry room, Granite counter-top and over-sized refrigerator in kitchen. A must see. Listing Agent has financial interest. Minimum Gross Income requirement: Three times rent.