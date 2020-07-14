All apartments in West Lawn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Lincoln Park

1342 W Wyomissing Blvd · (610) 756-2686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1342 W Wyomissing Blvd, West Lawn, PA 19609

Price and availability

VERIFIED 39 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 42D · Avail. Jul 21

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

Unit 42F · Avail. now

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 56K · Avail. Aug 17

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 56F · Avail. Sep 11

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Unit 50H · Avail. Sep 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 980 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
internet access
A nice, tranquil place to call home. Lincoln Park Apartments is a beautifully landscaped community with private entrances and mailboxes, individually-controlled thermostats and a washer and dryer in every home. With easy on/off access to Routes 222, 422 and the PA Turnpike, getting to your destination is a breeze! The community is located within the top-rated Wilson School District. In addition, there is an on-site daycare center for your convenience. Come join us and call Lincoln Park Apartments home! Bring your dogs and cats, too. We have a fenced-in bark park where your dog can meet new friends. We're also the only community in the area that accepts large dogs. We offer flexible lease terms to meet your individual needs. All team members of Morgan Properties are committed to providing exceptional service to our residents. We're sure you'll be happy with your new apartment home because we check, inspect and perfect 101 areas of your home before you move-in. We are proud to offer e

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (based on credit)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Off-street parking; Assigned parking: $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lincoln Park have any available units?
Lincoln Park has 10 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lincoln Park have?
Some of Lincoln Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Park currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Park is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Park offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Park offers parking.
Does Lincoln Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Park have a pool?
No, Lincoln Park does not have a pool.
Does Lincoln Park have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Park does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Lincoln Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lincoln Park has units with air conditioning.
