Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance internet access

A nice, tranquil place to call home. Lincoln Park Apartments is a beautifully landscaped community with private entrances and mailboxes, individually-controlled thermostats and a washer and dryer in every home. With easy on/off access to Routes 222, 422 and the PA Turnpike, getting to your destination is a breeze! The community is located within the top-rated Wilson School District. In addition, there is an on-site daycare center for your convenience. Come join us and call Lincoln Park Apartments home! Bring your dogs and cats, too. We have a fenced-in bark park where your dog can meet new friends. We're also the only community in the area that accepts large dogs. We offer flexible lease terms to meet your individual needs. All team members of Morgan Properties are committed to providing exceptional service to our residents. We're sure you'll be happy with your new apartment home because we check, inspect and perfect 101 areas of your home before you move-in. We are proud to offer e