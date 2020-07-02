The Metropolitan West Chester

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the communityPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Certain breeds, 75 lbs
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Unassigned, not covered.
Storage Details: Additional storage units are available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.