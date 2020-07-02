All apartments in West Chester
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:08 AM

The Metropolitan West Chester

300 E Marshall St · (610) 546-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 701 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 634 sqft

Unit 812 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Unit 915 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 935 sqft

See 21+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan West Chester.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms. Our rental community is located a few blocks from the historic Borough of West Chester with quaint boutiques, gourmet restaurants and exciting nightlife. Its just a short drive to nearby Exton and King of Prussia shopping. Relax at our Pool Club or take advantage of our fitness club. The metropolitan west chester residents can count on convenience, quality and care. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment rentals available. Visit our sample model, exclusively furnished by IKEA. Looking for an apartment in West Chester, PA? Schedule your tour today. The metropolitan west chester. Apartment homes for living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300; non-refundable
rent: $25/month
restrictions: Certain breeds, 75 lbs
Cats
fee: $200; non-refundable
rent: $15/month
Parking Details: Unassigned, not covered.
Storage Details: Additional storage units are available for rent.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan West Chester have any available units?
The Metropolitan West Chester has 46 units available starting at $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan West Chester have?
Some of The Metropolitan West Chester's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan West Chester currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan West Chester is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan West Chester pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan West Chester offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan West Chester have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan West Chester have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan West Chester have accessible units?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester has accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan West Chester have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan West Chester has units with dishwashers.
