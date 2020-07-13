The Metropolitan East Goshen

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking lobby smoke-free community

Enjoy the private and tranquil setting at metropolitan east goshen apartment community located outside of Philadelphia in picturesque Chester County. Our East Goshen apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres of West Chester and the Main Line of Philadelphia. Our pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom rental homes feature spacious floor plans and full-size washer and dryers in every unit. Relax by the pool with sundeck or take advantage of the picnic area with barbeques; you have it all. Looking for an apartment in East Goshen? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan east goshen. Apartment homes for living. Metropolitan east goshen offers new luxury apartments for rent! Each of our East Goshen, PA apartments for rent is a two bedroom, two bath apartment home with top-of-the-line amenities include hardwood floors, 9′ foot ceilings, energy efficient windows (including window treatments), granite counters, stainless appliances, tile bathrooms, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and oversized balconies. Each luxury rental is a corner location, so you’ll always have ample sunlight throughout your home.