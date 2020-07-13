All apartments in West Chester
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:03 PM

The Metropolitan East Goshen

1323 W Chester Pike · (610) 546-7142
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1323 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 179 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Metropolitan East Goshen.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
smoke-free community
Enjoy the private and tranquil setting at metropolitan east goshen apartment community located outside of Philadelphia in picturesque Chester County. Our East Goshen apartments for rent are conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, nightlife and theatres of West Chester and the Main Line of Philadelphia. Our pet-friendly 1 and 2 bedroom rental homes feature spacious floor plans and full-size washer and dryers in every unit. Relax by the pool with sundeck or take advantage of the picnic area with barbeques; you have it all. Looking for an apartment in East Goshen? Schedule your tour today. metropolitan east goshen. Apartment homes for living. Metropolitan east goshen offers new luxury apartments for rent! Each of our East Goshen, PA apartments for rent is a two bedroom, two bath apartment home with top-of-the-line amenities include hardwood floors, 9′ foot ceilings, energy efficient windows (including window treatments), granite counters, stainless appliances, tile bathrooms, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, and oversized balconies. Each luxury rental is a corner location, so you’ll always have ample sunlight throughout your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per person
Deposit: $500 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $25 per dog
restrictions: Breed & Size
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $15 per cat
Parking Details: Off-Street parking lots.
Storage Details: $25 to $50 a month on-site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Metropolitan East Goshen have any available units?
The Metropolitan East Goshen has 3 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does The Metropolitan East Goshen have?
Some of The Metropolitan East Goshen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Metropolitan East Goshen currently offering any rent specials?
The Metropolitan East Goshen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Metropolitan East Goshen pet-friendly?
Yes, The Metropolitan East Goshen is pet friendly.
Does The Metropolitan East Goshen offer parking?
Yes, The Metropolitan East Goshen offers parking.
Does The Metropolitan East Goshen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Metropolitan East Goshen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Metropolitan East Goshen have a pool?
Yes, The Metropolitan East Goshen has a pool.
Does The Metropolitan East Goshen have accessible units?
No, The Metropolitan East Goshen does not have accessible units.
Does The Metropolitan East Goshen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Metropolitan East Goshen has units with dishwashers.
