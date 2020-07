Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool tennis court dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area coffee bar guest parking internet access package receiving

Spring House at Brandywine is located in West Chester, PA, the heart of Brandywine Valley. Our newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent feature upgraded countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washer and dryer, private balcony or patio, and so much more. Residents reside in the best public school district in the area and come home to amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, basketball and tennis court, playground, and business center. At Spring House at Brandywine, you're just around the corner from so many shopping and dining options in downtown West Chester. Stop in for a tour today - we'd love to meet you!