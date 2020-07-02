All apartments in West Chester
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Highgate

1224 W Chester Pike · (610) 839-8991
Location

1224 W Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B20 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit A19 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit D01 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E09 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,680

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit A05 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit A06 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,700

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit E18 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,940

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Unit E17 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1175 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highgate.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
Metropolitan Highgate apartments in West Chester, PA are only 3 miles from the historic West Chester Borough. Situated directly off of West Chester Pike , our apartments are near Exton, Malvern, King of Prussia, Valley Forge, Philadelphia, and close to many popular dining and shopping spots such as the King of Prussia Mall. Valley Forge National Historic Park is within close proximity for you to enjoy during your free time whether you want to take an. educational tour or get some exercise along their many trails. We offer spacious, pet-friendly 1-bedroom apartments as well as 2 and 3-bedroom townhomes for rent. You will love the generous closet space, fully-equipped kitchen, full-size washer and dryer, plus the excellent community amenities such as our saltwater pool, dog park, and fitness center. And metropolitan highgate is just a short drive from QVC as well as other major local employers to make your morning and evening commutes much easier. Contact us today to schedule your personal tour of our metropolitan apartment complex in West Chester, PA!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9 months - 12 months; lease terms shorter than 9 months available at the discretion of the community
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $500 w/ approved credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog; non-refundable
rent: $25 per dog/month
Cats
fee: $200 per cat; non-refundable
rent: $15 per cat/month
Parking Details: Open lot.
Storage Details: storage unit $15/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highgate have any available units?
Highgate has 19 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in West Chester, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly West Chester Rent Report.
What amenities does Highgate have?
Some of Highgate's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highgate currently offering any rent specials?
Highgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Highgate is pet friendly.
Does Highgate offer parking?
Yes, Highgate offers parking.
Does Highgate have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highgate offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highgate have a pool?
Yes, Highgate has a pool.
Does Highgate have accessible units?
No, Highgate does not have accessible units.
Does Highgate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highgate has units with dishwashers.
