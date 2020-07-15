Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 265 Duncan Avenue - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, PA
/
265 Duncan Avenue - 4
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
265 Duncan Avenue - 4
265 Duncan Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
265 Duncan Ave, Washington, PA 15301
Amenities
all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Small 1 bed 1 bath apartment available now in Washington Pa . Close to Wash Senior High , Shopping and public transportation . All utilities included in rent except, cable TV. No Pets Allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have any available units?
265 Duncan Avenue - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, PA
.
Is 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
265 Duncan Avenue - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 offer parking?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have a pool?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have accessible units?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 Duncan Avenue - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Washington 3 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Balconies
Washington Apartments with Garages
Washington Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PA
Bethel Park, PA
Morgantown, WV
South Park Township, PA
Jefferson Hills, PA
Murrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PA
Fernway, PA
Munhall, PA
Carnot-Moon, PA
Aliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PA
Bridgeville, PA
Avalon, PA
Carnegie, PA
Greensburg, PA
McKees Rocks, PA
Apartments Near Colleges
Chatham University
Point Park University
Duquesne University
Community College of Allegheny County
Carlow University