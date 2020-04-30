All apartments in Washington
160 McCarrell Ave
160 McCarrell Ave

160 Mccarrell Avenue · (412) 381-3900
Location

160 Mccarrell Avenue, Washington, PA 15301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 160 McCarrell Ave · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity Point!

Dark trim and a brick fireplace contrast beautifully against the light freshly painted walls. The kitchen has been recently updated and boasts granite counters, an under mount sink, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is wrapped in a gorgeous stone veneer and glass mosaic black splash and has a great walk-in pantry.

The house has the following features:

- Completely new kitchen: Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful back splash
- Living Room with a decorative fireplace
- Great sized dining room!
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Updated full bathroom
- EASY on-street parking right out front
- Laundry Hook-Ups
- Central Forced Air Heat

Qualified Renters only. Pets can be considered for additional fee.

(RLNE2416041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

