160 McCarrell Ave

Fabulous Modern rehab with Character! Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances! - TURN KEY, elegantly remodeled beauty 3 minutes from route 70, 5 minutes from route 79, and 6 minutes to Washington Mall, Strabane Square, And Walmart at Trinity Point!



Dark trim and a brick fireplace contrast beautifully against the light freshly painted walls. The kitchen has been recently updated and boasts granite counters, an under mount sink, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen is wrapped in a gorgeous stone veneer and glass mosaic black splash and has a great walk-in pantry.



The house has the following features:



- Completely new kitchen: Granite counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful back splash

- Living Room with a decorative fireplace

- Great sized dining room!

- 3 Bedrooms

- 1 Updated full bathroom

- EASY on-street parking right out front

- Laundry Hook-Ups

- Central Forced Air Heat



Qualified Renters only. Pets can be considered for additional fee.



