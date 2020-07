Amenities

1 Bedroom Garden Apartment in Peters Township! Tastefully Updated Throughout, Private Deck, Storage, ALL Appliances Included Except for Washer and Dryer, Large Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Full Bath with Tub/Shower Combo, Very Spacious! Conveniently Located to 1-79 and Route 19, and Minutes from Dining and Shopping! These Garden Apartments Go FAST ~ So Do NOT Hesitate! $825.00 + Electric, Water, Sewer -- Credit Check Required and Minimum 1 Year Lease.