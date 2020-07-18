All apartments in Washington County
Washington County, PA
108 Oak Ridge Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:41 PM

108 Oak Ridge Drive

108 Oak Ridge Drive · (412) 376-4644
Location

108 Oak Ridge Drive, Washington County, PA 15367

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2054 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have any available units?
108 Oak Ridge Drive has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 108 Oak Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Oak Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Oak Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Oak Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive offer parking?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Oak Ridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Oak Ridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
