1049 Bayberry Dr

Amenities
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center island and Butler's pantry*Lovely master suite offers a walk-in closet & luxury bath with garden style soaking tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms & full bath*Spacious & open floor plan*Large lower level laundry/storage room + 2 car garage*PRIVATE PATIO & BACK YARD*Community Pool/Clubhouse meticulously maintained & move-in ready! Conveniently located minutes to Rt 19, I-79 & I-70, outlet stores, Southpointe, Meadows & pleasurable commute to the airport & downtown Pittsburgh*