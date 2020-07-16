All apartments in Washington County
Find more places like 1049 Bayberry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington County, PA
/
1049 Bayberry Dr
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:57 PM

1049 Bayberry Dr

1049 Bayberry Dr · (724) 942-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1049 Bayberry Dr, Washington County, PA 15317

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom Townhouse In Weavertown Village*Spacious living room, dining room open to the kitchen with sliding glasas door to the patio*Well designed kitchen featuring hardwood flooring, stainless appliances, CHERRY CABINETS, center island and Butler's pantry*Lovely master suite offers a walk-in closet & luxury bath with garden style soaking tub, plus 2 additional bedrooms & full bath*Spacious & open floor plan*Large lower level laundry/storage room + 2 car garage*PRIVATE PATIO & BACK YARD*Community Pool/Clubhouse meticulously maintained & move-in ready! Conveniently located minutes to Rt 19, I-79 & I-70, outlet stores, Southpointe, Meadows & pleasurable commute to the airport & downtown Pittsburgh*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have any available units?
1049 Bayberry Dr has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1049 Bayberry Dr have?
Some of 1049 Bayberry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1049 Bayberry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1049 Bayberry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1049 Bayberry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1049 Bayberry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington County.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1049 Bayberry Dr offers parking.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1049 Bayberry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1049 Bayberry Dr has a pool.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have accessible units?
No, 1049 Bayberry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1049 Bayberry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1049 Bayberry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1049 Bayberry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1049 Bayberry Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln
Canonsburg, PA 15317

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PASwissvale, PAMcKeesport, PACrafton, PACastle Shannon, PA
Brentwood, PAWilkinsburg, PAMount Oliver, PAWashington, PAAspinwall, PASharpsburg, PASteubenville, OHAmbridge, PAUniontown, PACheat Lake, WV

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity