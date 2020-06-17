All apartments in Vandergrift
124 Grant

124 Grant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

124 Grant Avenue, Vandergrift, PA 15690

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 bath Apartment with new kitchen and bathroom and new appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout. freshly painted. Water, Trash, and Heat Included. Renter pays Electric.

Water/trash/heat included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Grant have any available units?
124 Grant doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vandergrift, PA.
Is 124 Grant currently offering any rent specials?
124 Grant isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Grant pet-friendly?
No, 124 Grant is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vandergrift.
Does 124 Grant offer parking?
No, 124 Grant does not offer parking.
Does 124 Grant have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Grant does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Grant have a pool?
No, 124 Grant does not have a pool.
Does 124 Grant have accessible units?
No, 124 Grant does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Grant have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Grant does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Grant have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Grant does not have units with air conditioning.
