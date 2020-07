Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green garage cats allowed e-payments online portal

Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St. Clair community and friendly management team provide you with a serene, yet energetic atmosphere that you will look forward to coming home to each day.



Torrente is located in the #1 school district in Western Pennsylvania, Upper St. Clair. This historic community was founded in 1762 and has been a community rich in pride and history ever since. We offer an exceptional location within this community, thoughtfully nestled within Upper St. Clair and close to all the your everyday conveniences as South Hills Village Mall and Whole Foods.



Our Residents enjoy a wide array of popular amenities, such as: on-site maintenance with no maintenance fees, on-site storage, garage and underground parking facilities, a 24-Hour Fitness Center, as well as elevators in all the buildings and so much more!