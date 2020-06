Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Completely renovated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment with hardwood floors. Located off of Edgewood Ave on the border between Edgewood and Swissvale. 1 Parking Spot is included in addition to street parking. There is public coin operated laundry facilities on site. We do not accept pets and we do not accept section 8.