w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated extra storage

Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood!



Property Highlights:

- New paint throughout

- Hardwood floors

- Renovated kitchen & bathroom

- Separate living room & dining room

- Great backyard

- Tenant(s) cares for yard & snow removal

- Large basement for extra storage

- W/D hookups in the basement

- On-street parking

- Convenient to Squirrel Hill and Edgewood

- Close to Frick Park

- Cats allowed (fees apply)



Available NOW!

No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5789280)