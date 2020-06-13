Apartment List
/
PA
/
stowe
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:30 PM

9 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stowe, PA

Finding an apartment in Stowe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
2 Units Available
Pottsgrove Townhomes
201 Jay St, Stowe, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
863 sqft
Well-appointed townhomes with in-unit laundry, corian countertops and new bath fixtures. Community highlights include a dog park, tennis courts and play area. By the Pottstown Bypass. Near shops and restaurants around Benjamin Franklin Highway.
Results within 5 miles of Stowe
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
2 Units Available
Highland Manor
850 E Schuylkill Rd, Pottstown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$970
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
820 sqft
Conveniently located just off of the Pottstown Bypass, these apartments feature modern kitchens and come tastefully furnished. Pet-friendly apartment complex with pool and gym. Very close to Kenilworth Park for outdoor recreation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
3 Units Available
Heritage Amity Commons
600 Lake Drive, Amity Gardens, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
849 sqft
Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom pet-friendly units, this complex is just minutes from downtown. Amenities include granite-style countertops, upgraded appliances, hardwood-style floors, and new fans and fixtures.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
23 W 2ND STREET
23 West 2nd Street, Boyertown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1286 sqft
Absolutely adorable 3-Bedroom Twin in Boyertown Borough. Short walk to town, the park, schools and more! Covered front and rear porches offer great space to relax in the shade of Summer. Rear yard and off-street parking.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Beech-Wilson
1 Unit Available
359 N FRANKLIN STREET N
359 North Franklin Street, Pottstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Rent for one year with animals is $1250.00 per month. If tenant signs a two year lease agreement then the owner will drop rent to $1200.00 monthly.If tenant does not have pets the rent is $1100.00 per month.
Results within 10 miles of Stowe
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
11 Units Available
ReNew Glenmoore
900 Selwyn Pl, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1188 sqft
Modern community near Rt. 100. Outstanding extras including a fireplace, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community. On-site amenities include full concierge service, 24-hour gym, clubhouse and garages. Pool.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 02:44pm
Contact for Availability
Botanica Cottages
100 Hunsberger Dr, Royersford, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,489
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1130 sqft
Apartments with balconies, generous floor plans, fireplaces and in-unit laundry just off of Route 422. Good gym facilities with pool, hot tub, sauna and business center in complex. Short drive to Landis Creek Golf Club.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
50 RENNINGER ROAD
50 Renninger Road, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
900 sqft
UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY: Urban style 1 bedroom apartment in private country setting - everything new: dry wall, porcelain tile flooring, replacement windows, mini-split heating/AC systems & track lighting! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stowe, PA

Finding an apartment in Stowe that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Stowe Apartments with ParkingStowe Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stowe Dog Friendly Apartments
Stowe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PAWest Chester, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAReading, PAChester, PAPottstown, PA
Ardmore, PARoyersford, PANarberth, PAPlymouth Meeting, PAExton, PAConshohocken, PAAmity Gardens, PASpring City, PACollegeville, PADowningtown, PAThorndale, PAAudubon, PA
Malvern, PAPaoli, PAChesterbrook, PABreinigsville, PACoatesville, PAHarleysville, PAMacungie, PAShillington, PAEmmaus, PAKulpsville, PASouderton, PASellersville, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University