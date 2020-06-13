Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:35 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stewartstown, PA

Finding an apartment in Stewartstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing yo...

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 Kings Way
50 Kings Way, Stewartstown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Stewartstown - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath town home in Stewartstown Borough. Large 153? x 96? Living Room, 9' x 85? Dining Rm, Kitchen with appliances measures 102? x 8'. Large unfinished basement w/washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Stewartstown

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
16 Lexington Dr.
16 Lexington Drive, Shrewsbury, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
Single Family Home - Well located Shrewsbury Borough home close to RT 83 for easy commute. This ranch style home offers a very large 19'1" x 13' Living Room, Separate Dining Rm, Kitchen measuring 11'5" x 9'10".
Results within 10 miles of Stewartstown

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
106 Waneta St
106 Waneta Street, New Freedom, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Large renovated 3 bedroom W/ garage - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Red Lion
1 Unit Available
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B Available 06/30/20 Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 2nd Floor
37 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
37 Main St. 2nd Floor Available 07/03/20 2nd floor Apartment - This 2 bedroom apartment can have the 2nd bedroom used as a bedroom or study (we call it a bedroom here-this room does not have a closet).

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
50 S. Market St.
50 South Market Street, Fawn Grove, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
Semi Detached - Located in Fawn Grove Borough this 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home features a big 15'8" x 11'4" Living Room, Separate 15'10" x 8'11" Dining Room, large Kitchen measuring 19'5" x 8'7" with appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37 Main St. 1st Floor
37 Main St, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
37 Main St.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2 Enterprise St. Apt. A
2 Enterprise St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
$650
Apartment 2nd fl - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 1 Bedroom apartment is conveniently located above laundromat. 16' x 12'8" Living Rm, 9'5" x 17'11" Kitchen with oven-range and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors. (RLNE5807636)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stewartstown, PA

Finding an apartment in Stewartstown that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

