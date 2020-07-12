Apartment List
/
PA
/
stewartstown
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Stewartstown, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stewartstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10 Fulton Ave
10 Fulton Avenue, Stewartstown, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
Ranch style - Located in Stewartstown Borough this ranch home offers beautiful hardwood floors in most of 1st floor. 17'10" x 12'7" Living Room, Separate Dining, 12'2" x 11'1" Kitchen with appliances. Some replacement windows.
Results within 10 miles of Stewartstown

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
16134 Reese Road
16134 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family Home - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in New Freedom Borough.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5 S. MAIN STREET - 5 S. MAIN STREET - UNIT 2D
5 South Main Street, Shrewsbury, PA
1 Bedroom
$800
5 S Main Street, Unit 2D, SHREWSBURY - DOWNTOWN SHREWSBURY - 2nd floor 1 bedroom in charming brick multi-unit building with living room,, kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator, bathroom with shower only. 1 AC window unit provided.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
407 W. Broadway, Apt. B
407 West Broadway, Red Lion, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Video in Photos! 2 Bedroom in Red Lion SD - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment is located at the intersection of Broadway and 1st Avenue in Red Lion. It is on the top level and on one floor.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Hanover Street, 3rd Floor
127 Hanover St, Glen Rock, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$775
3rd floor Apartment - Glen Rock Borough 3rd floor apartment with a large 17' x 13'7" Living Room, Eat In Kitchen measuring 14'11" x 11'4" . Off Street Parking. Property is conveniently located close to RT i83. No pets allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Main Street
127 Main Street, Glen Rock, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Town Home - Located in Glen Rock Borough this 3 story townhouse is loaded with charm and has a big 15'5" x 12' Living Rm, 10'8" x 11'4" Kitchen with appliances. Family room measuring 16'8" x 15'9", Den measures 15'6" x 12'. Hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12 N Second Street - 12 N Second Street-Commercial Space
12 North 2nd Street, New Freedom, PA
Studio
$1,000
675 sqft
Commercial unit in New Freedom - Commercial 1 story building, included 1 off-street parking spot.On-street parking for clients. Shop size: 675 sq. ft. Handicap bathroom, 8.25 x 7.25. Main Area/room: 29.5x13.75x22.25.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
830 Lantern Ct.
830 Lantern Court, York County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1400 sqft
DALLASTOWN SCHOOL DISTRICT! NEW CONSTRUCTION! - NEW CONSTRUCTION! Fabulous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo! Features open floor plan and eat in kitchen! Central air! 1 car garage! Nice deck! Lawn care and snow removal included.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
64 HERITAGE COURT
64 Heritage Ct, Railroad, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
1 Car Garage with automatic opener plus a parking space in the driveway. Kitchen appliances included- Electric Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator & Microwave IncludedElectric Washer / Dryer Hookups in each unit are electric.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dallastown
245 S. Pleasant Avenue
245 South Pleasant Avenue, Dallastown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1400 sqft
245 S.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12934 Glen Brook
12934 Glen Brook Ct, York County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Beautifully redone 2 Story in Glen Rock - Completely redone interior. Brand New Stainless Steel appliances. Large wraparound deck. 1 car garage & additional off-street parking. Southern School District.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37 Valley St.
37 Valley Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
37 Valley St.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Red Lion
33 W. GAY STREET
33 West Gay Street, Red Lion, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
33 W Gay Street, RED LION - Located in Red Lion off Route 24 is this large 3 bedroom single family house with living room, dining room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, room off kitchen for storage/pantry, bathroom with tub/shower, attic for

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Manchester St
102 Manchester Street, Glen Rock, PA
3 Bedrooms
$850
102 Manchester St Available 07/24/20 Semi Detached - Located in Glen Rock Borough this large home features a big 16' x 12'6" Living Rm, Separate Dining Rm, 14'4" x 10'3" Kitchen with oven/range and refrigerator. Off Street parking to rear of home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor
16103 Reese Road, New Freedom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
16103 Reese Rd 2nd floor Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home - Located in New Freedom Borough this town home features a big 19'3" x 19' living room, Eat in Kitchen measuring 16'11" x 8'1" with doors to 20 x 20' deck, Family room is 12' x 14'.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stewartstown, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stewartstown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDHarrisburg, PAEssex, MDCockeysville, MDLancaster, PADundalk, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDYork, PABel Air South, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDLake Shore, MDHershey, PAEldersburg, MDSteelton, PABel Air North, MDParkville, PA
New Freedom, PAIlchester, MDBel Air, MDSpry, PAWeigelstown, PAHavre de Grace, MDFort Meade, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Franklin and Marshall CollegeHarrisburg Area Community College
Lancaster Bible CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community College