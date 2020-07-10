All apartments in State College
Find more places like Riviera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
Riviera
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Riviera

Open Now until 4:30pm
1231 South Allen Street · (814) 281-8765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
State College South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA 16801
State College South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO/1 BATH A-1

$842

Studio · 1 Bath

STUDIO/1 BATH B-1

$885

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 BED/1 BATH-1

$998

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2 BED/1 BATH-1

$1,082

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to Riviera!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot $20/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riviera have any available units?
Riviera offers studio floorplans starting at $842, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $998, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,082. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Riviera have?
Some of Riviera's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera is pet friendly.
Does Riviera offer parking?
Yes, Riviera offers parking.
Does Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riviera have a pool?
No, Riviera does not have a pool.
Does Riviera have accessible units?
No, Riviera does not have accessible units.
Does Riviera have units with dishwashers?
No, Riviera does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Riviera have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Riviera has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Riviera?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Vairo Village
10 Vairo Blvd
State College, PA 16803
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr
State College, PA 16801
Villa Court
255 S Corl St
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Pet Friendly Places
State College Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity