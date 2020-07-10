1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA 16801 State College South
Price and availability
VERIFIED 5 days AGO
Studio
STUDIO/1 BATH A-1
$842
Studio · 1 Bath
STUDIO/1 BATH B-1
$885
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1 BED/1 BATH-1
$998
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2 BED/1 BATH-1
$1,082
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riviera.
Amenities
24hr laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
guest parking
internet access
Welcome to Riviera!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
Parking Details: Surface lot $20/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Riviera have any available units?
Riviera offers studio floorplans starting at $842, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $998, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,082. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Riviera have?
Some of Riviera's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riviera currently offering any rent specials?
Riviera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riviera pet-friendly?
Yes, Riviera is pet friendly.
Does Riviera offer parking?
Yes, Riviera offers parking.
Does Riviera have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riviera does not offer units with in unit laundry.