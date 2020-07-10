All apartments in State College
Find more places like Parkview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
State College, PA
/
Parkview
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

Parkview

127 East Hamilton Avenue · (814) 292-1455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
State College
See all
Highlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA 16801
Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Studio

STUDIO/1 BATH A-1

$878

Studio · 1 Bath

STUDIO/1 BATH B-1

$929

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1 BEDROOM/1 BATH A-1

$1,048

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1 BEDROOM/1 BATH B-1

$1,091

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Equivalent to one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
fee: $250
rent: $35
Dogs
restrictions: Only allowed if they are service or ESA
Parking Details: First come, first served basis. $600 per year.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview have any available units?
Parkview offers studio floorplans starting at $878 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,048. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Parkview have?
Some of Parkview's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview is pet friendly.
Does Parkview offer parking?
Yes, Parkview offers parking.
Does Parkview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview have a pool?
No, Parkview does not have a pool.
Does Parkview have accessible units?
No, Parkview does not have accessible units.
Does Parkview have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkview does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Parkview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Parkview has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Parkview?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riviera
1231 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
Toftrees Apartments
390 Toftrees Avenue
State College, PA 16803
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street
State College, PA 16801
Falport Duplex
623 & 625 West Nittany Avenue
State College, PA 16801

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with ParkingState College Pet Friendly Places
State College Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity